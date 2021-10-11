Kadjebi GES distributes to needy school girls

The items included; school uniforms, school bags, sanitary pads and mathematical sets

Source: GNA

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service with support from UNICEF-Ghana has provided assorted school materials to brilliant, but needy girls in the district.



The items included; school uniforms, school bags, sanitary pads, mathematical sets and exercise books to 150 vulnerable school girls.



Mr. Seth Seyram Dey, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said following a “Back-to-School Accountability” forum held across the 347 circuits in the 47 Districts of the six newly-created regions, GES management noticed challenges some vulnerable school children were facing, especially the girls.



Mr. Dey said as a result, they decided to provide 7,050 school girls in the 47 Districts with scholarship packages, of which 150 school girls were benefitting from the Kadjebi District.



He advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the items provided and urged parents to invest in their children, especially the girls since it was the best investment they could make for them.



He also advised them to monitor and direct their children and called on stakeholders to support the government to improve the educational standards.

Madam Emma Asilevi, the District Girls Education Officer cautioned the girls to refrain from boys and men relationships in order not to ruin their future.



She counseled them to keep to their books to justify the investment their parents and the government were making on them.



