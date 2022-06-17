Kadjebi records 11 COVID-19 cases, no monkeypox

File photo/Coronavirus

Source: GNA

Kadjebi District has recorded eleven COVID-19 cases between January and February, with no cases recorded from March to May 2022.

All eleven patients were treated and discharged.



The district, however, had no recorded cases of Monkeypox and Influenza AH3.



Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, the District Director of Health Services, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



Mr. Nana Takyi said, "Ghana has recorded 5 cases of Monkeypox, none in Kadjebi district yet, but the likelihood of we getting a case is high".



He said while the Disease Surveillance Unit is on high alert to promptly track and manage any case recorded in the district, the residents must take measures, including avoiding contact with animals that are sick or died in areas where Monkeypox occurred, to prevent infection with the virus.

Mr. Nana Takyi said infected patients should also be isolated from others who could be at risk of infection.



He advised the residents to practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans, for instance, washing their hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.



Mr. Nana Takyi also cautioned them to use personal protective equipment when touching a person suspected of Monkeypox.



The Ministry of Health recently announced that Ghana was currently facing three outbreaks: COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Influenza A H3.



All three are communicable diseases and could be transferred from person to person.