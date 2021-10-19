Kadjebi teachers receive government laptops

Some teachers of Kadjebi District received laptops under the government's one teacher, one laptop

Source: GNA

Some 190 teachers in three Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have received laptops under the government's one teacher, one laptop initiative.

Mr. Nicholas Kudese, the Kadjebi District Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Co-ordinator of the Ghana Education Service (GES), urged the recipients to take advantage of the device provided to them to upgrade themselves in ICT.



He said the government was ambitious of transiting teachers onto the new digital system, so that they were not left out in the new digital world.



He said they needed to acquire 21st-century teaching skills to be relevant to the teaching profession.



Mr. Kudese said computer had become very important nowadays since it was accurate, fast and could accomplish many tasks easily.



The ICT Co-ordinator said their knowledge in computers would make life easier for them, especially those of them who relied on it to input grades electronically and also for preparing lesson plans.

He said the laptops had one year insurance cover of GH₵100.00, two-year warranty and that 929 teachers in basic schools in the District would also benefit from the package.



Mr. Bernard Osei, Kadjebi Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GES, advised the teachers to be interested in learning ICT because when integrated into lessons, students became more engaged in their work. This is because technology provides different opportunities to make it more fun and enjoyable in terms of teaching the same things in different ways.



Mr. Osei said ICTs were also transformational tools which, when used appropriately, could promote the shift to a learner-centred environment.



He asked them to be critical thinkers, analytical, researchers and knowledgeable to teach the current generation students.



The PRO said a good teacher needed to possess listening skills, exhibit love for the job, be patient, must love learning and be dedicated to teaching.

Mr. Joy Mensah, a beneficiary, said the initiative was good, timely and beneficial because the device would help him in teaching the students.



Mr. Mensah, who teaches Financial Accounting at the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), said the world had now become a global village, so they could not be left behind in ICT.



The cost of one laptop is GH₵1,750.00; the government would pay 70 per cent of the cost, while the beneficiary pays 30 per cent.