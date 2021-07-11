Kakusuazo Community to get new kindergarten block

Sod cutting for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for Kakusuazo Methodist Kindergarten

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality, Frank Okpenyen, has cut the sod for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for Kakusuazo Methodist Kindergarten to help improve education.

The project is being executed by the Nzema East Municipal Assembly with the aim to replace one of the pavilions that have exposed the students to harsh weather conditions.



At the sod-cutting ceremony, the MCE said children are the future leaders and as such, there's the need to give them a strong foundation.



He also promised the community that the Assembly would complete the project on time.



He called on the Chief and his subjects to provide assistance to the contractor to hasten the project.

The MCE took the opportunity to advise parents in the area to invest more in their children’s education than to spend most of their resources in buying clothes for funerals.



On his part, Nana Kakusuazo thanked the MCE and the Nzema East Municipal Assembly for their response to the needs of the area.



He said since Frank Okpenyen assumed office as Municipal Chief Executive, his community has benefited immensely from the Assembly citing the School Feeding program and the ongoing 24-seater toilet facility as some of these benefits.



The MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Nana Efatte Beyeman, Nzema East Municipal Engineer, some staff of the Assembly, the media among others, to perform the sod-cutting ceremony.