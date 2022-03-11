0
Kamal Sowah opens up on his departure from Club Brugge

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has opened up on his departure from Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old moved to join Dutch side AZ Alkmaar until the end of the season, after struggling to settle at Brugge.

He spent six months at Club Brugge before being shipped out on loan to AZ Alkmaar.

Sowah is currently enduring a decent campaign with the Dutch club

The former Leicester City player has been speaking about his exit from the club and his exploits at his new base.

"Unfortunately, I lost my starting spot after the first few months. The higher you play, the bigger the competition, that's how it works. I kept training really hard, but after that, they were only substitutions”

“In January, Alfred Schreuder, the new coach, arrived. Unfortunately, I could not participate in the training camp in Spain during the winter break because I had the Covid- 19. Then it became clear that the club was open to a loan." He said.

