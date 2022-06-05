Kan-Dapaah commends Military for commitment to terrorism fight

Personnel of Ghana Armed Forces

Source: GNA

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security, has commended Military personnel deployed in the Northern region for their commitment against threats of terrorism.

"The personnel of the Unit have stayed true to their constitutional mandate to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ghana at all times,” the Minister noted in a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces after a high-powered security delegation visit to the 11 Mechanised Battalion Area of Operation in Bawku and Mognori Detachments in the Upper East Region.



The visit was necessitated by the emerging threats of terrorism along the northern frontiers of the country and national efforts against the threats.



Mr Kan-Dapaah said the Government was aware of the challenges the personnel faced and efforts that had been made to deliver the necessary resources to enable them work effectively and efficiently.



The Minister encouraged the personnel to remain professional, hardworking and vigilant and continue to protect the northeastern frontiers of the country.



Lieutenant Colonel Minta-Agyemang, the Commanding Officer, 11 Mechanised Battalion, briefed the Minister and his entourage on the operations, training and logistical matters in the operational area.



The Ghana Armed Forces with sister security services have embarked on several counter-terrorism training exercises and operations with the collaboration of their international partners in recent years to deter and rid the country of any terrorist element or threat while protecting the citizenry and national assets.

They are: Exercise Eagle Claws, Exercise Burning Arrow and Operation Conquered Fist.



The delegation visited Pulmakom Detachment to ascertain at first hand, boundary issues with neighboring countries and the total welfare of troops.



The delegation include: Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister and Head of the Regional Security Council, Mr Edward Kwaku Asomani, the Deputy National Security Coordinator, and Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of the Army Staff.



