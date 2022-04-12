Kan Dapaah did not say judges should rule on party lines – Gbevlo-Lartey fumes at Ayikoi Otto

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey

Lieutenant Colonel (rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, has criticized former Attorney General Ayikoi Otoo for expressing his discontentment with comments made by National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, on judicial rulings.



Lawyer Ayikoi Otto, in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, said the National Security Minister would not have made pronouncements asking judges not to tilt the law “in our favour all the time” if he had sought legal counsel.



He opined that judges determine cases based on their merits and not based on party lines even though such perceptions exist.

“I’m sorry to say that, I don’t think he sought legal advice [before commenting] because the judges have taken an oath to do justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour, ill-will and affection,” he said.



Commenting on the matter, Mr. Gbevlo-Lartey said the former Attorney–General would not have made such ‘zealous comments’ if he had also sought advice on the relationship between administration of justice and national security.



While admonishing Lawyer Ayikoi Otto, the retired military officer stressed that judges are fallible.



He observed that the unfair administration of justice has led to instability in other parts of the world.



He also tasked the lawyer to read the National Security Strategy (NSS) to better appreciate the perspective of the National Security Minister.

“If Ayikoi Otoo had just but sought advice on the linkage between the administration of justice and national stability, he would not have made such zealotry comments on what the Minister for National Security said during the sensitization of the Judiciary on the National Security Strategy of the country.



“He should go and read the National Security Strategy (NSS) and stop professing that judges are divine and infallible. They are not; and unfair administration of justice perceived or real, has led to serious national instability in many parts of our sub-region.



"That is a lesson our National Security Minister appears to be well aware of better than Ayikoi. The Minister did not say judges should rule on party lines,” he emphasized in a Facebook post.



Background



Kan Dapaah during a meeting last week with members of the judiciary underscored the importance of the third arm of government to maintaining peace and security.

He urged them to ensure the continuous delivery of fair judgements.



Continuing with his admonition, Kan Dapaah said, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”



The comment about perceived lopsided interpretation of the law has generated lots of reactions on social media with some people asking whether it was a tacit admission that the judiciary was doing the bidding of government.



Read below the full post by Larry Gbevlo-Lartey



