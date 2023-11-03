Kan Dapaah’s GH¢10 million defamation suit: Vormawor files conditional appearance

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Convener for #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, who is the subject matter of GH¢10 million defamation suit has through his lawyers led by Dr Justice Srem-Sai filed “Notice of Entry of Conditional Appearance” in the matter.

The notice for entry of conditional appearance was filed on Thursday, November 2, 2023 by his lawyers.



“Take notice that the Defendant (Barker-Vormawor) herein has entered conditional appearance through his counsel, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai Esq. of Praetorium Solicitors Unlimited,” parts of it read.



This means, Barker-Vormawor and his lawyers dispute the matters raised in the suit filed by the Minister and cast doubts about whether Kan Dapaah properly brought their client (Barker-Vormawor) before the Court.



National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah filed the defamation suit over some comments made by Barker-Vormawor which the Minister alleges defamed him.



The action of Kan Dapaah comes on the back of some allegations made by the Fix-The-Country Convener that the National Security and some government officials had met him and offered him money in order for him to stop his activism against the government.

The allegation refuted by the National Security Minister and subsequently filed a defamation suit in court against Barker-Vormawor.



The Minister is seeking “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as General Damages including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the words uttered by Defendant.”



“An apology for and retraction of the words complained of supra.



“A perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff.”



Ever since the matter was filed, reports were rift that, the Respondent (Barker-Vormawor) has been evading service from the private process servers.