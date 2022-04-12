Kan-Dapaah's caution to judges correct and timely – Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh says minister's comment is only wrong politically

Interpretation of the law must not always be one-sided - Kan-Dapaah to judiciary



Head of NPP's legal team says Kan Dapaah's caution to Judges is misplaced



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said that the caution given to judges by the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah is right.



According to Manasseh, even though the minister's statement might be politically wrong, his utterances were right, and he made them at the right time.



"Albert Kan Dapaah's caution to the judiciary is not politically correct, but it is correct. And timely," a tweet shared by the investigative journalist on April 12, 2022 read.

At a meeting with members of the judiciary last week to discuss the role of the third arm of government in Ghana's national security architecture, Albert Kan-Dapaah mentioned the importance of a robust and fair judicial system in maintaining peace and stability in the country.



According to him, a strong judiciary is a pillar of the peace process because it will allow people to use the courts to seek justice instead of taking the laws into their own hands.



"If you are going to be able to address security challenges that we have, especially the domestic ones, we need to ensure that there is a judicial system that works. If you do not have a judicial system that works, many people will simply take the laws into their own hands and misbehave and do what they want," he said.



He said that in managing the security situation in the country, it is important that the judiciary is not perceived to be supporting the ruling government.



"If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need," he said.