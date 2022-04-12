Kan-Dapaah trends as social media users jump onto justice delivery comments

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The debate is becoming broader, following comments about the judiciary, made by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The minister recently indicated that if the interpretation of the law is also tilted in favour of the government, it will make the citizenry lose faith in the country’s justice delivery system.



This comment has become a matter of national debate with some prominent members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and security experts alike coming out to comment on the statement made by the minister.



The latest to join the fray are some social media fanatics who have expressed their opinions. These are mixed; whilst some agree with the assertion made by the minister, others largely think it was a rather unnecessary move by the same.



Albert Kan Dapaah's caution to the judiciary is not politically correct, but it is correct. And timely. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) April 12, 2022

Kan Dapaah looked beyond NPP in making that legal arguments. He is a security officer and doesn’t care if it’s NPP or ndc . He is ???? right. There should be opposing views at Supreme Court . — Political Radicals forum (@Nketia2Ebenezer) April 12, 2022

Kan Dapaah statement comes to give credence to public perception about supreme court biasness.#JoySMS — ????????Muhib A.A Dabanguu (@d_ansofanga) April 11, 2022

"If we write the same answers all the time everyone will know we copied from the same source so please do me a favour and vary some of your answers to dispell that notion"



To my understanding, this was what Kan Dapaah was sought to suggest or communicate to the judiciary. ⚖️???? — Dziedzorm⚕️???????? (@geenaeus) April 11, 2022

Kan Dapaah has,for once,spoken truth to power! As in the words of Lord Chief Justice Hewart,Justice must not only be done but seen to be done.



Biased verdict or judgement is an imminent threat to national security indeed.@AnnanPerry — YANKEY JEFF (@YankeyJeff2) April 11, 2022

