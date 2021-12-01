Kaneshie District Court withdraws bench warrant for Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District Court has rescinded the bench warrant it issued for the arrest of Mr Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu after his lawyers filed for stay of execution.

The MP who prayed the court to set aside the warrant issued by the court for his arrest on Monday described it as unlawful and unreasonable.



The human rights lawyer is facing charges for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest over bad roads on October 25.

He has however maintained that he had not committed any crime and will not subject himself to what he describes as unlawful arrest, detention, and malicious prosecution.



