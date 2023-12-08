Kaneshie Estate Assembly Women’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost donates to Christian Rehab Center

The KEA Women’s Ministry in a photo with the Christian Rehab Center management

Source: The Church of Pentecost

In a heartfelt demonstration of compassion, the Women’s Ministry of The Church of Pentecost at North Kaneshie -Kaneshie Estate Assembly (KEA) extended a helping hand to the Christian Rehabilitation Center Bortianor.

The generous donation included toiletries, bags of rice, cleaning equipment, food items, clothing, water, and other essentials, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of those at the rehabilitation center.



This philanthropic effort is part of the Church’s Women’s Wing annual "A Hand Towards a Life" initiative, reflecting their commitment to giving back to society. The noteworthy donation was accompanied by a vibrant float and an outreach program to engage with the community residents at Bortianor.



Leading the charge, Deaconess Diana Bekoe, the Church’s women’s ministry leader spearheaded the women’s wing and organized a comprehensive health checkup for the members of the Christian Rehabilitation Center. This health screening encompassed vital assessments, including sugar levels and blood pressure, ensuring the holistic well-being of the individuals at the centre.



In a similar vein, last year, the Church contributed a brand-new refrigerator set and other items to enhance the facilities at Kaneshie Polyclinic’s Gynaecology department, exemplifying their ongoing commitment to community welfare.

Speaking to the media following the recent donation, Deaconess Diana Bekoe emphasized that these charitable endeavors align with the broader vision of the Church of Pentecost’s national leadership—embodied in the ‘Possessing the Nation’ agenda through evangelism.



Elder Patrick Oppong from the Kaneshie Estate Assembly and the District Evangelism leader, shed light on the rationale behind such benevolent actions, underlining the Church’s dedication to making a positive impact in various spheres of society.



The founder of the Christian Rehabilitation Center expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kaneshie Women’s Ministry leadership for their benevolence. She highlighted the significant role the generous donation would play in facilitating the smooth operation of the center, aiding in the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals, and ultimately empowering them to lead meaningful lives.



The Women’s Ministry of The Church of Pentecost continues to exemplify the spirit of compassion and community service, embodying the values of their faith in action.