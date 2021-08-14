Kaneshie Market starts electrical cable rewiring to prevent fire outbreaks

Source: Lord Kweku Sakyi, Contributor

The Management of Kaneshie Market Complex has assured the public of its commitment to improving safety within the facility to boost business activities in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with Lord Kweku Sekyi, the Market Secretary, Eva Esi Maison, explained that in a bid to improve electricity connection to stores, electrical cable rewiring has commenced at various sessions of the facility.



She said management acknowledges that every building needs maintenance to prolong its lifespan and guarantee the safety of its occupants.



"To help prevent fire outbreaks and other disasters, old connection wires are being replaced with new cables," she said.



"Additionally, inspection officers have been tasked to embark on around-the-clock surveillance of the facility and provide recommendations for improvement," she added.



President of Accra Markets Limited and Market Queen for Kaneshie, Lydia Koowa Quaye, urged the public to abide by COVID-19 protocols when they visit the facility.



She said all 56 market leaders for the various business and commodity categories within the market have been trained to sensitise their members about health and safety practices.

"As most Ga communities gear up for the celebration of this year's Homowo festival, traders at the Kaneshie Market, particularly the grains session, are making good sales," she noted.



Madam Koowa Quaye said management will continue to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to improve product and service delivery to enhance the experience of visitors.



Officially opened by Former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in 1979, the two-storey market complex, roughly three football pitches, houses banks, a clinic, a broadcasting post, and an early childhood centre to cater for its predominantly female traders.



The market generates revenue through tolls collected from over 10,000 business owners both within and outside the facility and transport operators who use its parking lot.



