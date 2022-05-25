0
Kaneshie Polyclinic back to work after brief closure following floods

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The administrator of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, Adelaide Setordji, says the hospital has been working since Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after the heavy downpour caused flooding forcing the facility to halt operations.

According to the Hospital Administrator, ”the Out Patients Department, OPD, had to be closed temporarily because the area was inundated with water”.

A visit by GBC News to the Hospital, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, revealed that the OPD has been currently open for patients.

Although the rain destroyed some aspects of the hospital’s operations, Madam Adelaide noted that measures are being put in place to rectify the problem.

