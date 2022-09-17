Kaneshie Polyclinic receives medical equipment kind courtesy Accra-Freiburg sister city relations

AMA donation

Source: AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has donated medical equipment worth 10,000 Euros to the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra to improve healthcare delivery.

The items which included 215 plastic aprons, 960 surgical caps, 30 surgical trousers, 175 masks, four cardiac monitors and 42 defibrillators were presented to the AMA through its Sister City relationship with the City of Freiburg in Germany to help enhance the healthcare delivery of the hospital.



Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive of the AMA in an interview after the presentation, expressed appreciation to the City of Freiburg for the continuous support and was hopeful the items would help improve healthcare delivery in the city.



"When health workers are resourced with the necessary equipment to work, they give off their best in caring for the sick," she said.



She also used the opportunity to commend the health personnel of the hospital for their hard work and urged them to adopt a proper maintenance culture for the equipment.

Mrs Dr Abena Okoh, the Director of the Accra Metro Health Directorate, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude and assured her that the equipment would be used judiciously.



"These monitors will help us because when the patient is deteriorating or improving, it will give us the vital signs that we need continuously so that we can immediately put in the right intervention at the right time to make sure that lives are saved...These items have come in good time and we need them to effectively deliver our services on our promise," she said.



"We are grateful and we assured you that these medical equipment will be maintained and used to improve healthcare delivery to the people,” she added.