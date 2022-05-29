Kaneshie police intercepts weed, tramadol hidden in food for inmate

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com
Two police officers foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Kaneshie cells by a lady.
The incident was reported at about 17:50pm on Wednesday, May 24, when a lady, Blessings Jeremiah, came to the charge office with Eba and Okro soup to be served to a remand prisoner in cells.
A substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, 4 pieces of cigarettes were concealed in the meal, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com revealed.
The suspect was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.
The exhibits according to the police, have been ‘retained for evidential purposes'.
Source: dailymailgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
