0
Menu
News

Kaneshie police intercepts weed, tramadol hidden in food for inmate

Wee In Eba A photo of the seized items

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Two police officers foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Kaneshie cells by a lady.

The incident was reported at about 17:50pm on Wednesday, May 24, when a lady, Blessings Jeremiah, came to the charge office with Eba and Okro soup to be served to a remand prisoner in cells.

A substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, 4 pieces of cigarettes were concealed in the meal, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com revealed.

The suspect was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.

The exhibits according to the police, have been ‘retained for evidential purposes'.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
NPP polls: Team Bawumia floors Alan
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
Related Articles: