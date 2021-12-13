Kansoe appeals for a school building

Kansoe residents appeal for a school building

Residents of Kansoe, a suburb of Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, have appealed to the government to construct a primary and Junior high school building for the community.

In a conversation with a teacher of the school, he opined that the community is blessed with children who have the zeal to learn. Their major challenge is the dilapidated structure in which they currently study.



He stated that residents of the community, especially the youth is the motivation for him to stay to teach in the school.



He added that the effort of the community through individual contributions have been able to provide a temporary shed to accommodate part of the primary school and Junior High School students as well but was quick to add that they always have to close whenever the clouds promised rain.

He pleaded with the government and organizations to help them with desks.



In an interview with a section of the youth in the community, they stated that the former DCE in the person of Hon Peter Ayinbisa, prior to the 2020 election started the construction of a three-unit classroom but that has since been stalled after his exist.



They also called on the member of parliament for the area, Hon Edward Bawa, District Chief Executive, Hon. Rita Atanga and other benevolent organizations to come to their aid and help curb this menace their wards and teachers go through in their pursuit to be educated.