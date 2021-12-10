Kansoe residents appeal for construction of primary school

File Photo: They pleaded with the government and organizations to help them with desks

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

Residents of Kansoe, a suburb of Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana have appealed to the government to construct a primary and Junior high school building for the community.

They said the only three classroom-block schools, built decades ago, have become a pale shadow of themselves.



In an interaction with a teacher of the school, he opined that the community is blessed with children with the zeal to learn and added that the only challenge facing them now is the poor nature of the structure they learn in.



He asserted that residents of the community, especially the youth is the motivation for him to stay to teach in the school.



He added that the effort of community through individual contributions have been able to provide a temporary shed to accommodate part of the primary school and Junior high school students as well but was quick to add that they always have to close whenever it threatens to rain.

He also pleaded with the government and organizations to help them with desks.



In an interview with a section of the youth in the community, they stated that the former DCE in the person of Peter Ayinbisa, before the 2020 election started the construction of a three-unit classroom but that has since been stalled after he lost the elections.



They also called on the Member of Parliament for the area, Edward Bawa, District Chief Executive, Rita Atanga, and other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.