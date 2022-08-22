Kanturo Number 2 appeals for electricity to community

File Photo: Residents are appealing to be connected to the national grid

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Kanturo Number 2, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, have appealed to the Municipal Assembly to extend electricity to the community.



Due to the situation, the community with a population of five hundred people go through the daily hustle of travelling to Fiapre which is about 5 kilometres for basic services such as the charging of their mobile phones and milling of their cereals.



According to the residents, the refusal to connect the community to the national grid has become a concern for them as electricity has become a basic necessity.



They condemned the years of unfulfilled promises on the part of politicians especially during election years as far as the extension of electricity to the community is concerned.



Akua Georgina indicated that women and children in the community always have to endure the dangerous and difficult journey to Fiapre on foot to grind their items.

“Because there is no electricity here, we always have to walk to Fiapre to grind our items which is very dangerous for us as women because anything can happen to us on the way”.



Anthony Ennin Abu, a teacher at Kanturo Number 2 A.M.E Zion Basic School disclosed that both teachers and pupils are feeling the negative impact of the situation when it comes to teaching and learning.



He indicated that teachers find it difficult teaching Information and Communications Technology (ICT) so they are appealing to the Assembly to support them in that regard.



“The absence of electricity at Kanturo Number 2 is negatively impacting our work as teachers. Just imagine teaching ICT without practicals because there is no electricity in the community so I think the time has come for the Assembly to connect us to the national grind so that we can do our best as teachers.”