Kasapreko not involved in money laundering

Kasapreko Company Limited manufactures and producers alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Our attention has been drawn to a malicious publication in the Chronicle Newspaper on 4th February 2022, alleging that there's a suit against Kasapreko Company Limited for money laundering. Please find below our response:

We have not been served with any suit, neither are we aware of any suit against Kasapreko Company Ltd for alleged Money Laundering.



Kasapreko has never been involved in any Money Laundering in its operations.



Over the years Kasapreko Company Ltd has been one of the most tax complaint companies in Ghana. As a matter of fact, in 2019 Kasapreko Company LTD (KC) was awarded the Best Indigenous Tax Compliant Company for 2018 by the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Please refer to the internet links below for further details on this award.



We are in talks with our lawyers for the appropriate advice and we will do what is needful to protect our brand even if it means suing The Chronicle and the Movement for Truth and Accountability for the malicious publication and defamation.



Signed by: Management Kasapreko Company Limited Accra



