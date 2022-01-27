Kasapreko supports Apiate, Begoso explosion victims with GH₵100,000 worth of products

George Amoah, Southwest Regional Manager of Kasapreko presenring the items to Richard Adjei

Source: Kasapreko Company Limited

Kasapreko Company Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, has donated some relief items to the victims of the Appiatse explosion.

The company's support, which is to a tune of GH₵100, 000 worth of products includes 2800 cartons of Awake Bottled Water, 30 boxes of sanitizers, and 2200 boxes of soft drinks worth among other items.



Mr. George Amoah, Southwest Regional Manager of Kasapreko, who presented the items on behalf of the company's Managing Director Mr. Richard Adjei said, the company deemed needful to support the people of Appiatse during these difficult times.



He added that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities, the CEO is dedicated to going the extra mile to support all those affected as they quest to get back to normalcy.



He further consoled the bereaved family for their losses and further wished speedy recovery to others recovering at the hospitals.



Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni Valley who received the items expressed gratitude to the Founder and Group Chairman of Kasapreko company Dr. Kwabena Adjei for his kind gesture to the victims of the explosion.

He noted that Dr. Adjei who is a native of Wassa Amenfi has over the years supported the constituents in various endeavors and they are equally grateful for his support.



He, however, sought more support as they look to comfortably take care of the victims affected.











