Kasena Nankana: Persons living with disabilities receive support

The Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly in the upper east region through the department of Social Welfare and Community Development (SWCD) has disbursed the three percent (3%) share of the common fund meant for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD’s) in the municipality.

The municipal chief executive of the area, Hon Joseph Adongo on Thursday handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries for onwards withdrawal of the money from bank.



A total of 26 beneficiaries have received funds to be used for various income generating activities to support themselves and their families and each beneficiary received 1,500 to 2,000 Ghana cedis.



The beneficiaries were selected from the various communities across the Zonal Councils of the Municipality for the support.

Hon. Joseph Adongo urged the beneficiaries to put the funds to efficient use that would better their lives in the society.



Mr Adongo further appealed to the beneficiaries of the funds to use the money judiciously not to use it for alcohol or things that would not benefits themselves and their families.



He noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a party for all which the ( PWDs) lives and living conditions are equally important to him as MCE and his government that is why despite the numorious challenges facing the government he still make sure that they received their share of the three percent of the common fund.