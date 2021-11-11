Kasoa Cops murder: 7-member jury empanelled; case adjourned to Nov. 24

Suspect is facing two charges of murder and has pleaded not guilty

A seven-member jury has been empanelled in the case in which Eric Kojo Duah is standing trial for the murder of two police officers at Kasoa.

After four failed attempts to have the jury empanelled for the commencement of the trial before this new legal year, there were enough potential jurors in court for the successful exercise.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi has however adjourned the case to November 24, for the parties to address the court.



Kojo Duah is facing two charges of murder and has pleaded not guilty while Michael Osafo Ani is facing two charges of Abetment. The two are still in lawful custody



In court on Thursday, November 11, 2021, two persons were rejected in the process leading to the empanelling of the seven-member jury comprised of five females and two males.



Duah allegedly shot and killed the two police officers on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Aprah road in August 2019.

He is being held on two counts of murder for allegedly shooting and killing General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi, who were on task force duty on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Accra road on August 28, 2019.



The Prosecution had told that court that the officers allegedly asked Duah, who was driving an unregistered vehicle, to stop but he ignored them.



According to the prosecution, the officers chased him with their Service vehicle and Duah allegedly pulled a pistol from his car and shot them in turns.



Awal the prosecution said died instantly but Dzamesi was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.