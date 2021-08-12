Kasoa Killing: Investigators fail to produce evidence in court

The case has been adjourned to Monday

Failure of investigators to produce evidence in court in the matter of the alleged killing of an 11-year-old boy for ritual purposes has forced a Kaneshie Magistrate Court to adjourn the hearing to Monday.

The court presided over by Rosemond Dodua Agyiri said it could not continue the indictment proceedings unless the investigators were present in court.



Senior State Attorney, Nana Adomaa Osei, informed the court the investigator was on his way with the exhibits and prayed the court to allow some time for the exhibits to be brought to court so the case proceeds.



Her worship Rosemond Agyiri refused to grant the request because, in her estimation, the case had already been delayed by an hour.



She warned she would not tolerate any further excuses in the matter, adjourning to Monday, August 16 at 11:10 am.

“You are already late by more than an hour. I would not stand down the case for few minutes. Because if I start this case, I won’t take any excuses.”



She directed the prosecution to also take photographs of the exhibits in their custody and present them in court in order to deal with the challenge of transporting physical implements to the court by the next date.



The Senior State Attorney, Nana Adomaa Osei, however, told the court it is ready for the indictment processes to continue leading to a committal.



The accused person, Nicholas Kini, and the juvenile, Felix Nyarko, told the court through an interpreter that they had been served with the bill of indictment.