Kasoa: Police brutality leaves woman in critical condition

A woman identified as Jennifer Arthur, is in a critical condition after she was brutalized by a police officer from the Kasoa District Police Station, when she tried to stop the officer from whipping her husband.

Jennifer is currently on admission at the emergency ward of the Kasoa Central Clinic.



According to a doctor’s report, Jennifer has dislocation of the elbow and wrist, Madam Jennifer Arthur also suffered bruises on the skull.



Information gathered by angelonline.com.gh indicates that the Kasoa District Police Officers led by the District Commander, C/Supt. Timothy Dassah paid a visit to the victim and pleaded for forgiveness on behalf of the police officer who brutalized Jennifer.



The team tried to offer her two thousand Ghana cedis but the family members rejected their offer and instead demanded for justice for their daughter.



They demanded that the police produce the name of the recalcitrant officer.

“We met with the police but we didn’t like what they told us because we need the person who committed the crime but they failed to produce the person. I want their leaders to know that they are not complying with the rules given them and right now they have caused severe harm to our relative”, a relative told Angel News.



He added that the police should take care of her and afterwards we will know what line of action to pursue next.



A sister of the victim also said “I’m hurt by the falsehood being peddled by the police. My sister doesn’t even know how to argue with people but the police are saying she tore the uniforms of police and made herself naked in the process. All we need is justice from government.”



“When we see what is happening in Ghana it is difficult to obtain justice from the police who are supposed to help us obtain it. If the police are doing this to us then what can we do Commander has spoken and we expect him to keep his word”, another relative spoke.