Kasoa Shooting: Your day of reckoning will surely come – NDC man tells Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared a day of reckoning for offending public officials under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo (Pablo) says these public officials cannot escape punishment forever for their various crimes committed against Ghanaians.



His pledge to these public officials under the NPP, comes on the back of an interview granted by the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



In the said interview, Hawa Koomson who was under investigation for firing shots at a voter registration centre in her constituency on Monday (July 20, 2020) “to protect herself” claimed the police had dropped investigations into the matter because they (police) had inadequate evidence.



Pablo reacting to the Minister’s revelation was surprised at the outcome of events, and alleged that the government of the day had developed the habit of offering absolution to party members who commit crime. “And now every member of the NPP commits crime with impunity.”



He believes Ghana has 2 different set of laws applicable to 2 different groups of people. “When you are an NPP member, you have a different set of laws applicable to you than the ordinary Ghanaian.” To him, Hawa Koomson’s recent revelation proves the above.



According to him, Hawa Koomson’s case became a ‘foolish case’ after the CID officer in charge of the investigations was transferred.

To him, Hawa Koomson’s charges have been dropped not because she is not guilty but because she is a member of the NPP. “She admitted to the media she fired the shots so I don’t know the evidence the police wanted again.”



He indicated that a lot of unruly things have gone on under the NPP administration, including the Ayawaso Wuogon violence, which the government issued a white paper on. “The white paper claimed no offence was committed during the by-election when recommendations from the Commission of enquiry said otherwise.



The politician warning members of the ruling party to behave with decorum stated, “A day will come where there will be a new sheriff in town and he will investigate these issues. A day of reckoning will come and we will make sure people who feel insulated under the NPP administration will answer for their crimes. This is not a case of an eye for an eye but justice.”



Political aide for the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nana Kofi Ntiamoah refuted the position of Pablo saying, “Hawa Koomson never said she has been exonerated. She said she has not heard from the CID headquarters for a while now and thinks the case must’ve been discontinued.”



He insisted that the police has not made any such notification of the case being dropped to the Minister. She is a citizen of Ghana and she will respect the police’s investigation if requested. Until such a time, she will keep serving Ghana.”