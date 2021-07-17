Kasoa cops murder: Court still unable to empanel jurors

The case was again adjourned to July 28

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court hearing the case involving Eric Kojo Duah, held over the murder of two police officers at Kasoa, has for the fourth time adjourned the matter due to the unavailability of jurors.

On Thursday, when the case was called, the Court, presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi, said it was having "administrative issues" in getting the jurors empanelled to commence the trial.



The case was again adjourned to July 28.



Earlier, counsel for Kojo Duah and Mr Augustines Obour prayed the Court to admit his client to bail, saying.



He said his client, who had been in custody since his arrest in 2019, felt discriminated against, considering others in similar situations having been admitted to bail.



Duah allegedly shot and killed the two police officers on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Aprah road in August 2019.

The accused person is currently on remand.



He is being held on two counts of murder for allegedly shooting and killing General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi, who were on task force duty on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Accra road on August 28, 2019.



The Prosecution said the officers allegedly asked Duah, who was driving an unregistered vehicle, to stop but he ignored them.



The officers chased him with their Service vehicle and Duah allegedly pulled a pistol from his car and shot them in turns.



Awal died instantly but Dzamesi was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.