Kasoa is not dangerous as the media makes it seem – MCE

MCE says it is wrong to attribute crimes that occur in neighbouring towns to Kasoa

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya, Michael Mensah, has said that Kasoa is not a den of criminals as the media reports it to be.

Mr Mensah states that while Kasoa is not crime-free, it is absolutely inappropriate to attribute crimes that occur in neighboring towns to Kasoa.



He believes that the Municipal Assembly has done enough to get rid of such notions about Kasoa. However, the media keeps misinforming the populace.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Michael Mensah said: “When crimes occur in surrounding areas, people are quick to conclude that it happened in Kasoa when that is not the case. Sometimes, crime cases occur in Amanfrom, Buduburam and other surrounding areas and people say it is Kasoa. Even though I cannot say there is absence of crime in Kasoa, the incidence of crime in Kasoa is not as it is reported in the media”.



According to him, Kasoa is very safe. He added that he walks freely in the community without bodyguards because of the security the area enjoys.

The MCE shared that even with the few incidents that are recorded in Kasoa, the Assembly, collaborates with the security agencies to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.



Commenting on the concerns raised by Kasoa residents especially in the Akweley Newtown area, Michael revealed that “police-initiated projects,” have been introduced to curb crime in the area.



Residents of Kasoa have been living in constant fear as cases of armed robbery in the area have been on the rise. Happy FM and e.TV Ghana through the Happy Morning Show, visited residents at Kasoa to ascertain the situation.



Some residents in the Akweley Newtown area expressed their fears and called on the appropriate authorities to come to their aid.