Kasoa ritual murder: We’ve killed a pregnant woman apart from Ishmael – 15-year-old tells court

The suspected killers appeared before the court

The first accused person in the case of the Kasoa ritual murder has made a startling revelation that apart from killing 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdullah, they have also killed a pregnant woman some time past.

Though he did not give the exact date to the court, the 15-year-old said this was not the first time they have killed somebody.



On the day when they were committed to stand trial for murder at the High Court, the 15-year old said, he did that with Nicholas Kwame Kani, 18.



But, Nicholas Kwame Mensah has denied his involvement in the whole incident.



“I and Nicholas have killed a pregnant woman in the past but not in this case. We have killed a pregnant woman before. If Nicholas said he won’t tell the truth, I will speak the truth” he told the court.



He told the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Douduaa Agyiri that, the ghost of the 10- year-old Ishmael has been tormenting him to speak the truth else he would be killed



The Kaneshie District Court committed the two boys alleged to have murdered a 10-year-old boy for ritual at Kasoa to stand murder trial at the High Court.

This was after the Prosecution led by Nana Adoma Osei filed a new Bill of Indictment (BI) to the court on Monday.



A juvenile offender Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicolas Kwake Kani, 18, have been officially charged for the murder of a 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdullah on April 2, 2021.



As part of the material list of evidence (exhibits) attached to the BI are club and pick up, a shovel, a spade, pieces of cement blocks, samples of soil with the blood of where the incident happened, and pictures of all the exhibits.



Also in the BI were, investigation cautioned statements obtained from the accused persons, post mortem examination report, picture of the deceased among others.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala repost that they are to appear at the High Court on September 20, 2021, for trial.