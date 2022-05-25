Kasoa tollbooth, Old Barrier stretch ‘locked up’ with traffic

There is congestion on the Kasoa route - Photo credit: Graphiconline

There is gridlock on the Kasoa tollbooth towards the Old Barrier stretch.

A pile of sand which has taken over portions of the road at Atala at Kasoa is responsible for the congestion which has left vehicle drivers stranded and frustrated after hours of waiting in traffic.



This follows Monday night’s downpour which flooded several parts of the country.



Graphiconline.com reports that drivers have had to resort to other means of avoiding the traffic by using alternative routes including the Tuba through Bortianor route.

The situation per the report has been like that since morning.



