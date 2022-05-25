1
Menu
News

Kasoa tollbooth, Old Barrier stretch ‘locked up’ with traffic

Car Kasoa Too There is congestion on the Kasoa route - Photo credit: Graphiconline

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is gridlock on the Kasoa tollbooth towards the Old Barrier stretch.

A pile of sand which has taken over portions of the road at Atala at Kasoa is responsible for the congestion which has left vehicle drivers stranded and frustrated after hours of waiting in traffic.

This follows Monday night’s downpour which flooded several parts of the country.

Graphiconline.com reports that drivers have had to resort to other means of avoiding the traffic by using alternative routes including the Tuba through Bortianor route.

The situation per the report has been like that since morning.

You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%