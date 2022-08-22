1
Menu
News

Katanga-Conti clash: NUGS backs calls for criminal prosecution of guilty students

KNUST CONTI KATANGA CLASH 2.png Students during the recent clash at KNUST

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has backed calls for the students involved in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) halls of residence violence to be criminally prosecuted.

According to NUGS, this will serve as a better deterrent to students who intend to engage in such violent activities on all campuses across the country.

The president of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo, backed the calls for the prosecution of students found culpable in the violent situation that reared its ugly head on the campus of KNUST during the celebration of a hall week by the Junior Common Room (JCR) of the Katanga Hall last week in an interview with Korku Lumor, host of the 505 evening news analysis programme on Accra -based Class 91.3 FM on Friday, August 19, 2022.

He said there is the need for the Dean of Students of schools that have suffered such violent acts to collaborate with the security agencies for the criminal prosecution of some of these students found culpable in said acts.

He added that the situation of rustication of many of these students by the university’s rules and regulation has, over the years, not addressed the issue of student vandalism adequately.

He was of the view that the lack of criminal prosecution of students found culpable in such acts has emboldened some of the students to resort to violence at the least provocation.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC