Katanga-Conti clash: One more arrested, suspects denied bail again

One other person has been arrested in connection with the clash that occurred between members of the Unity and University Halls of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This follows a bench warrant issued by the Asokore Mampong District court for the arrest of the accused.



The number of persons standing trial in connection to the disturbances so far stands at six.



Out of the six standing trials, one is an alumnus, and five are students.



While four of the accused, are currently in Police custody, the High Court has granted two, including the alumnus, bail.



Lawyers for the accused still in custody, prayed the court to grant the suspects bail, while in court, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

However, the Asokore Mampong District Court refused the suspects' bail.



The University Hall (Katanga) was on a procession during the celebration of their hall week on Thursday, August 19, 2022, and upon reaching Unity Hall (Conti), started to hurl stones into the hall.



The situation degenerated when the colleagues from the Unity Hall (Conti) retaliated, leading to at least 11 students sustaining injuries while 10 cars were vandalised in the process.



The injured students have been treated at the KNUST hospital and discharged.