Kate Araba Stephens adjudged Obuasi East most outstanding teacher

Kate Araba Stephens receives award

Source: Felicia Manu

The Headteacher of Independence 'B' JHS at Brahabebome in the Obuasi East District has been crowned overall best teacher in the District.

For her Prize, Madam Stephens took home a Chest Deep Freezer, Citation, and Certificate.



Twelve other teachers also received various awards at the ceremony which was organized by the District Education Directorate, Obuasi East District Assembly, and the Member of Parliament to mark this year's edition of World Teachers Day.



The Theme for this year’s World Teachers Day was “The Transformation of Education Begins with teachers. Established in 1994, World Teachers’ Day seeks to raise awareness of the importance of the role played by teachers all over the world.



Madam Stephens in an interview after receiving her award attributed her successes to 31 years of selflessness, dedication, and hard work. She said most of the children she taught are now found in various positions of trust which she said represents an important milestone for her.



She added that the award serves as a morale booster for her and her colleagues to continue to improve education in the District.

She lauded organizers for recognizing the efforts and contributions of teachers in the Obuasi East.



The District Director of Education, Kwabena Owusu Nketia said the rationale behind the award ceremony was to serve as a motivation for teachers in the District. He said there was a need to recognize the contribution of teachers toward the development of education.



"Gone are the days when people said the reward for teachers was in heaven. It is about time we showed appreciation to our hardworking teachers."



Mr. Nketia seized the opportunity to appeal to the Government and Teacher Unions to look into the 16 Allowances of teachers as captured in the Collective Bargain Agreement. He said currently, teachers are only enjoying two(2) out of the sixteen (16) allowances.



He implores teacher Unions to sit with the government to fashion out a road map toward the implementation of teachers' Allowances.

He again bemoaned the treatment given to invigilators during external examinations.



He said " Currently teachers are paid a paltry Gh14 subject to a 10% allowance during invigilation. This is an insult to the teacher judging from the risk involved during invigilation. I again call on our Teacher Unions to meet with WAEC to review the amount of money paid to teachers during invigilation."



The District Director of Education further appealed to parents to support and invest in their ward's education.



He said parents cannot leave the burden of financing education to only the Government.



He mentioned that education cannot be entirely free hence parents must not shirk their responsibility of investing in their ward's education.

Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East said Stakeholders involved in education in the District have demonstrated commitment towards the development of education in the District.



He revealed that his office and that of the Assembly have been responsive toward the plight and challenges facing the education sector in the District.



"If you talk to teachers in the District, you will realize that we have been supplying furniture, replacing dilapidated buildings, and have added more schools to the school feeding program. We are resolved to do more for education."