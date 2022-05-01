Kathleen Addy appointed chairperson of NCCE

Kathleen Addy, Acting NCCE Boss

In pursuant to article 232 of the 1992 Constitution and section 4 (a) of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Act, 1993 (Act 452), President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kathleen Addy, as the acting Chairperson of the NCCE.



Kathleen Addy who was the deputy chairperson of the Commission before her appointment takes over from Josephine Nkrumah who resigned to take up a new role with ECOWAS on February 21, but with the effective date of 30 April 2022.



The confirmation of Miss Addy’s appointment is subject to the advice of the Council of State to the president in line with Article 232 (2) of the 1992 constitution which states that “members of the Commission shall be appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Council of State.”

“Pursuant to article 232 of the Constitution and section 4(a) of the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452),” Nana Bediatuo said, “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you to act as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, pending the receipt of the constitutionally required consultation with the Council of State.”



Kathleen Addy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana and a Master’s Degree in Communications from the University of Ghana School of Communications Studies. Madam Addy attended Achimota School for her GCE O-Level certificate and Holy Child College for her GCE A-Level certificate.



Addy was once the Afrobarometer communications coordinator at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) with oversight responsibility for seven countries across East and West Africa.



Madam Addy is a communication professional with over 20 years of experience. She is also an activist with a specific interest in women's empowerment and good governance. Her professional experience before joining the NCCE includes stints with CDD-Ghana, the Afrobarometer Project and the Centre for Policy Analysis.