Kayayei at Agbogboshie benefit from JaneSarf’s free health screening and donation

Beneficiaries from the event with members of JaneSarf

Over 250 female head porters popularly known as Kayayei at Agbogboshie in Accra have benefitted from a free medical screening and donation exercise by the JaneSarf Foundation.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, staff of JaneSarf and health professionals visited Agbogbloshie where hundreds of women were taken through medical checks including free breast screening, hepatitis ‘B’ and other health conditions.



The beneficiaries were also sensitized on how to maintain good hygiene and avoid Sexual Transmitted Diseases [STDs]. The Kayayei were also presented with bag containing cloths and foodstuffs



JaneSarf Foundation which focuses on equipping people with skills to lift them up from the shackles of poverty held the programme as part of its one-year anniversary.



The founder of JaneSarf, Bernice Boakye-Yiadom disclosed that their ultimate aim is to get the women off the streets by offering them opportunities to learn a trade or skill.



She was optimistic that through the programme some young girls will return to the classrooms to further their education.

“We all know how we want to get these girls off the streets so we want to celebrate our anniversary with them. We are here giving them free health screening, we have donated cloths to them and offered them hot meals,” Mrs. Boakye-Yiadom told GhanaWeb.



She added, “We want to know what they want to become in future so that we can give them free vocational skills training as well as other training to pull down the head pan and take on other professions. We want to reorient them so that the only solution to the situation they find themselves is getting back to school.”



Since their formation, JaneSarf has held about a number of programmes targeted at providing people, mostly women skills to set up their own trade. In October 2021, JaneSarf dedicated the month to breast cancer awareness where they held breast screening programmes to women in several communities including the inmates at Nsawam Prison.



JaneSarf has chalked some successes in helping some women learn skills in soap making, sanitizer and learned a helping hand to the 37 Military Hospital where they catered for an abandoned baby for seven months.

















