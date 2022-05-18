Keep calm – Minister tells Nkoranza youth

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gjan

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gjan, has said thorough investigations will be conducted into the death of Albert Donkor to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

The Minister has therefore called on the youth and people of Nkoranza to remain calm.



According to the Minister, what happened to the deceased could happen to any other person, thus the need to conduct proper investigations to forestall such situations in the future.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, the Minister said: “We will not allow any conniving and condoning to this because today, it is Albert Donkor, tomorrow it could be me. I am lucky, I am the minister, I have the police with me, tomorrow what happens if I am no more a minister, anyone of us could be Albert Donkor.



“So, this is not an issue that we, those in authority including the traditional rulers will relent on at all. We assure them to keep calm.”

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the death of the deceased, who was suspected of robbery and shot and killed by the police anti-robbery task force.



The IGP, according to the Police, has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow, 18 May 2022 to engage stakeholders over the death of Albert Donkor.



The youth of Nkoranza and the deceased’s family are angry and demand justice for Albert Donkor.



They gave the Police a 48-hour ultimate which ends by close of work today to show them the whereabouts of the deceased or face their wrath.