Keep calm, you'll soon receive your textbooks - Dep. Education Minister tells schools

John Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour says the Ministry has made available the textbooks prepared for use in schools.

According to him, the textbooks, which he noted were contracted to local publishers as part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's commitment to empowering the local economy, are ready and on distribution to the various schools across the country.



He disclosed this during a panel discussion on Monday morning of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

Hon. Ntim Fordjour assured the schools which haven't received their textbooks to keep calm as they will soon get their copies.



"We have printed the textbooks . . . 50 percent of the total quantity has been distributed but not all the schools have their copies yet. So, we urge the distributors to hasten and send them out of the Region and the districts; it is meant for the classroom. We will also watch it closely to make sure the last child in the last classroom receives textbooks," he said.