Keep experienced Ofori-Atta at post; we can’t experiment with a new minister – Janet Nabila

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The General Secretary of PNC, Janet Asana Nabila, is advocating that Ken Ofori-Atta be maintained as Finance Minister contrary to the numerous calls for his removal.

The Secretary objected to finding a replacement for the minister with the notion that Ghana does not have time to experiment with a new person at this crucial moment.



To buttress her point, she quizzed that “even companies don’t want people without experience, have you asked yourself why?”



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, the PNC scribe declared that “the finance minister should not be changed because he has in-depth knowledge…we need people with experience.



“The person [Ofori-Atta] now knows a whole lot of things that if you bring a new person they wouldn’t know …experience is what drives a country forward”



Janet Nabila opined that Ofori-Atta’s replacement would now have to learn the ropes and learning on the job is dangerous to the country at this point.



In her view, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of the Parliament seeking Ofori-Atta’s resignation are doing so for selfish reasons.

Those MPs “are not seeking solutions, they are only trying to protect their seats”



She contends that most of Ghana’s problems emanate from parliament. They know what to do to help resolve the country’s problems but they are only interested in being united when they feel threatened as an institution according to Madam Nabila.



The General Secretary’s comments come at a time some Parliamentarians (MP) in the Majority caucus are calling on President Akufo-Addo to relieve Ken Ofori-Atta of duty following his abysmal performance.



Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, leader of the MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi stated that the call is a reflection of the views of the NPP caucus in parliament and the presidency has been duly notified.



“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister.”



However, President Akufo-Addo has asked for extra time for the minister to conclude talks with the IMF before his resignation is discussed.