Keep quiet if you don't know what is happening – Roads Minister on Motorway rehabilitation works

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Bridge on Accra-Tema motorway damaged

Section of Accra-Tema Motorway closed for repairs



Minister visits Motorway to monitor repair works



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has asked persons oblivious of what is going on on the Accra-Tema Motorway to hush up.



Some Ghanaians have expressed concerns over the heavy traffic on the Motorway over the last few days.



The traffic, which is a result of repair works on the Lakplakpa River Bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Motorway, is expected to be completed on Friday, June 17, 2022.



During a visit to the site, Mr Amoako-Atta, in an interaction with the media, stated the need for members of the public who are not acquainted with the situation and the efforts his ministry is making to address it, to shut up instead of passing criticisms.

"Those who do not know what is happening here should keep quiet. Those who do not know what is happening here should keep quiet, okay. Because my ministry, the engineers, we are working day and night," he fumed.



Asked about the cost the state is incurring for the repair works, the minister described the situation as a crisis and tagged the cost involved in fixing the bridge as immaterial.



His statement was to the effect that the ministry does not have an estimated cost yet and will only be able to determine the project's cost once it is completed.



"In a crisis like this, cost is immaterial. We have to bring comfort to our people. We are ready to provide whatever is necessary; iron rods, other materials, cement. After that, we will sit down and put together the cost," he said.



The minister, however, assured that his outfit would ensure there is value for money in the execution of the repairs.



"But I am assuring you that this project will come out with value for money," he stated.