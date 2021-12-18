Keeping quiet about hardships under Akufo-Addo won’t stop you from dying – Azorka to statesmen

NDC vice-chairman criticizes statesmen

Azorka urges Ghanaians to pray for the country



Ghanaians suffering under Akufo-Addo, Azorka



The First National Vice Chairman of the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka, has called on statesmen to speak on issues affecting the country as Akufo-Addo has failed to keep his promises.



According to him, most statesmen are afraid to speak on issues affecting the country as they are afraid to die. He however urged them to speak out as death is inevitable whether they speak or not.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV in regards to Akufo-Addo’s leadership he said “I warned Ghanaians against voting for Akufo-Addo. The worse has happened so all I want is for Ghanaians to pray. The lies are too much and our leaders are afraid of death. If you are sixty years and you are afraid of death, you won't be able to come out to say the truth on governance. No matter what you will die so they should come out and tell Akufo-Addo things are not going on well in the country.”

He urged Ghanaians to pray for the country to get a better president in the future.



“I’m calling on Ghanaians to pray so we have a president who can help Ghanaians like John Dramani Mahama because we are suffering.”







