Kejetia: Burst pipe destroys thousands of goods

Commodities worth hundreds of Ghana cedi's have been destroyed at Kejetia Market

Commodities worth hundreds of Ghana cedis contained in about 90 shops at the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region have been destroyed.

The damage, according to reports, was caused after some pipelines installed in the market burst again on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after the market had been closed.



This is not the first time traders in the $298 million newly constructed market have had their commodities destroyed.



Hundreds of shops were affected when the same installations busted in the market a month ago.

Some of the affected traders who spoke to Class FM’s Elisha Adarkwah called on the management of the market to compensate them for their loss.



For his part, the General Secretary of the association, Mr. Reuben Amey, blamed the contractor of the market, saying the “contractor did a bad job.