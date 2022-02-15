Kejetia Phase II project will be ready by June 2024 despite delays – KMA boss

Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne

The second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, which has suffered several setbacks due to congestion at the project site, may miss its deadline by 13 months.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive Samuel Payne has disclosed that the much-anticipated project will be completed in June 2024.



This means that the project, which was expected to be completed in 2023, will keep traders in wait for another year or more due to delays, congestion and difficulties in acquisition of project site.



Though sod was cut for commencement of the second phase on May 2, 2019 and was expected to be completed in 48 months, Mr Payne has assured the project would be ready for use in 24 months’ time.



The Kumasi mayor was speaking exclusively on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, February 15.

He explained, in local language Twi, that the project is steadily catching up and during his last visit at the site, he was impressed as all the ground works, which technically pose as the most tedious aspect, have been dealt with.



What is left, he said, is for the contractors to start erecting the fabricated steels and other materials.



When asked by host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin when exactly the project will be ready for use he answered thus: “The contractor has assured me that the Phase 2 of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project will be ready by June 2024. It may even be ready before the said date because they are assiduously working day and night to ensure the market is handed over to the traders as soon as possible.”



Though the €248-million facility, which was supposed to serve as a trading hub to decongest the Central Business District, will be missing the initial deadline, the Kumasi mayor has assured keys will be turned by June 2024.