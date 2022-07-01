Kejetia market: 'One shop, one meter' coming – Management to shopowners

Aerial shot of the Kejetia market

The management of the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti region has said it is working with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to procure separate meters for traders in the market.

The traders have declined to pay bills, as a protest to the failure of the management to give them individual metres.



The failure to pay bills led to the recent cut in power supply to the market by ECG.



The power has since been restored after part payment was made to the power distribution company.



ECG has also given the management of the market a payment plan to clear the over GHC5 million debt owed.



The Managing Director of the market, Mr. Kofi Duffour told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the procurement process is being followed, and by the end of this year, the meters will be installed.

He said the ECG which is helping management to get a contractor had already assisted them in the preparation of the bid document.



He said by Friday, July 1, 2022, the document will be forwarded to the board of the market to look into it, "and between July to August ending, the contract would have to be signed".



Mr. Duffour indicated that by the closed of the year, the winner of the bid should be able to provide the meters to be installed for the traders.



Mr. Duffour also indicated that the traders have agreed to pay the 13 months of unpaid bills and the management together with their leadership will by Monday share and distribute for payment.



He pleaded again with the traders to pay the bills because they cannot allow the market to be disconnected from the grid again.