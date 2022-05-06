0
Kejetia traders demand compensation for destroyed goods

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some traders in the Kumasi Kejetia Market of the Ashanti Region are demanding compensation from the management of the facility after water pipes installed in the square got busted and damaged their goods.

The traders got to the market in the morning only to see their commodities destroyed by water.

The damaged commodities worth thousands of Ghana cedis were contained in about 30 shops.

The Chairman of the Concerned Kejetia Traders Association, Mr Frank Antwi, accused the management of the market of negligence.

According to him, it was not the first time this had happened in the market.

“It has become routine in the market and this time, we won’t let it go but demand that we get compensated,” he said.

