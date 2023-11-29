Ken Agyapon’s son reacts to posters of him running for Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat

Kenneth Agyapong, son of Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong

Kenneth Agyapong Jnr, the son of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to posters indicating that he would be contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries for the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Kenneth Agyagpong indicated that he knows nothing about the poster being circulated.



He added that he currently does not harbour an ambition to enter politics.



“I wish to state without any equivocation that, have personally not contemplated the decision to commence a personal political career, neither have I caused any individual, assigned or group to announce same on my behalf.



“While acknowledging the love and broad-based support I enjoy from a cross-section of Ghanaians within and outside the NPP, I wish to state that I have no intentions of entering into the political fray at this moment. My utmost preoccupation now is to focus on my business and to grow it into international acclaim and not to dabble in party politics for now,” he wrote.



He added that his only interest in politics now is to support the political ambitions of his father, Ken Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

Kenneth went ahead to thank all the people who supported his father in the NPP presidential primaries and urged them to help the NPP win the 2024 elections.



Read his full statement below:



Kenneth Agyapong Jnr writes:



My attention has been drawn to a poster circulating on social media purporting to announce my intention to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



I wish to state without any equivocation that, have personally not contemplated the decision to commence a personal political career, neither have I caused any individual, assigne or group to announce same on my behalf.

While acknowledging the love and broad-based support I enjoy from a cross section of Ghanaians-both within and outside the NPP, I wish to state that I have no intentions of entering into the political fray at this moment.



My utmost préoccupation now is to focus on my business and to grow it into international acclaim and not to dabble in party politics for.



Despite my lack of interest party politics as a person, I still remain committed to the cause of my father’s political ambition and will support him in which ever way possible.



I wish to thank all well wishers for their support and desire to see me in the political space as a politician and assure them that, the future will determine what path I take in terms of my personal development.



Once again I express my heartfelt gratitude to all members of Team PHD and urge all to focus on the larger picture of the NPP as we go into election 2024.

BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.