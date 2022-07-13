Ken Agyapong, Henry Quartey 'pardoned'; Adwoa Safo ‘handed over' to plenary – Privileges Committee

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey and Ken Agyapong

Privileges Committee completes hearing on 3 ‘absentee’ MPs

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has decided that Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey should not lose their seat for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sitting in the House.



The committee, however, did not take a decision on their colleague MP (Member of Parliament) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo and has left her destiny to be determined by the full House, according to a citinewsroom.com report.



Akwatia MP and member of the Privileges Committee, Henry Boakye-Yiadom, who disclosed this in an interview with Citi TV, said that the committee by a 15 to 12 majority decision ruled that Agyapong and Quartey’s reasons for absenting themselves without permission were good enough and, thus, they should not lose their seats.



He added that the committee failed to decide on Adwoa Safo because of her failure to appear before them to explain why she had absented herself from the House since December 2021.

“With Kennedy Agyapong, there were 15 votes against 12, likewise Henry Quartey. In Adwoa Safo’s case, the Chair of the committee said since she had never appeared before us, we did not vote. We have thus decided to hand her over to Parliament to determine her fate,” he said.



The decision of the committee will, however, be presented to the plenary for approval.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred the three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by a former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings during the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament.



