Ken Agyapong billboard removal: My hands are clean – 'Pained' Annoh-Dompreh

Kennedy Agyapong and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said he has absolutely nothing to do with the removal of a billboard advert of New Patriotic Party flag bearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong contrary to the avalanche of social media accusations levelled against him as the brain behind it.

He told the parliamentary press corps that he first heard of the accusation while in the United States for a pre-arranged conference.



He said following the mudslinging and sullying of his name visavis the removal of the advert, he made a few calls in an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue only to find out that a third party, who did not own the advertising space in question, had given the go-ahead to a staunch supporter of Mr Agyapong to post the advert after making some payment to that person.



He said his investigations revealed that the real owner of the advertising space later expressed his reservations to the use of gis property without recourse to him and so had the advert removed.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh said this is the third fracas he has had with Mr Agyapong's team, saying: "I think it's a rehearsed strategy, not by himself [Mr Agyapong] but people around him who are fronting his campaign".



He said this latest accusation about his alleged involvement in the destruction of Mr Agyapong’s billboard advert, has "taken me by surprise"

"I was in the US when I heard about this news of me supposedly having destroyed his billboards. I was alarmed", he told journalists.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh said: "I feel a lot of pain about this becuase it's something that I don't know anything about".



He said he does not support Mr Agyapong's candidature nor believe in him and warned his supportedrs to stop defaming him.



"I feel very slighted, I feel very pained", he stressed, adding that he does not even engage in such tactics against the NPP's rivals, the NDC least of all a fellow NPP MP just because of an internal competition and his decision to back Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the internal race.



"I'm not a violent man", he said and urged Mr Agyapong to rein in his NET2 TV station that has been hurling invectives at him over the allegation.