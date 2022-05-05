Ken Agyapong calls for unity after peaceful Assin Central Constituency Executives polls

NPP flag | File photo

Source: GNA

The Assin Fosu New Patriotic Party (NPP), has held its constituency elections in a peaceful atmosphere to elect executive members to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, called for a united front to lead the party and admonished them not to allow petty squabbles to divide them.



He assured them of his readiness to work with all the new executives in an atmosphere of peace to facilitate the victory of the party in 2024.



In all, 514 eligible delegates voted for 17 candidates for various positions in the party in addition to two candidates who went unopposed.



At the end of the polls, Mr. Attakora Amaniampong polled 416 to carry the day as the constituency chairman, Mr. Akuamoah Boateng Jnr, his opponent, obtained 98 votes.



For the First Vice Chairman position, Mr. Bonney Young Clark won with 369 votes to defeat other two contestants.

Mr. Frank Owusu Danso polled 394 votes to win the second vice chairman position with Mr. Stephen Kweku Boafo polling 116 votes and two ballots rejected.



The secretary position was won by Mr. Francis Annim with 458 votes against 55 votes by Mr. Kwesi Agyei Yeboah Posh.



The deputy secretary was won by Mr. James Appiah who bagged 352 votes, whilst Mr. Frederick Essuman had 160 votes.



For the Women's Organiser Position, Mrs. Rose Asamoah took the position with 373 votes and Mrs. Peggy Asare, her only contender got 138 votes with two rejected ballots.



Mr. Hamda Mumuni bagged 414 votes to win the Nasara coordinator and 93 votes were obtained by Mr. Dauda Nuhu and three of the ballots were rejected.

For the position of Treasurer, Mr. Cosmos Kojo Danso garnered a total of 426 votes to win, while Mr. Nicholas Rockson had 88 votes.



Mr. Odeneho Kwakye Appiah and Mr. Vincent Insaidoo Pinto went unopposed for the position of Organiser and Youth Organiser Positions respectively.



Mr. Attakora Amaniampong, the new Chairman pledged his commitment to foster unity in the party and promised to deliver on his mandate.