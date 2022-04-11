Ken Agyapong commits to pay GHC21,875 fees for a medical student

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Kennedy Agyapong has offered to pay a total of Ghc21,875 as tuition fees of a medical student.

In an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show with Don Kwabena Prah, the Assin Central MP, revealed that the lady approached him during a parliamentary break session with evidence of her admission forms.



“A lady came to me with school fees concerns from Ashiaman. The money is ready, GHC21, 876 is ready for her. She approached me together with her mom when Parliament was in break session.



"They showed me the admission form to a medical school. They showed me where they came from and I had to call the MP there. I explained everything to him and he asked them to come to his place but I told him the admissions would end the next day.



"So, I wondered how they will be able to go there, comeback and complete the necessary process. I asked him and he told me he wouldn’t spend his money unnecessarily like I did, then he dropped the call,” Ken Agyapong narrated.

The passionate politician reiterated that he receives his blessings from such philanthropic acts as he expressed displeasure to persons who view his acts as needless and waste of money.



Kennedy Agyapong earlier advocated support for the Ghanaian youth and urged politicians irrespective of political affiliations to do better with regards to the unemployment issues in the country.



