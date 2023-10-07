Ken Agyapong details ‘exact plan’ if he loses Nov. 4 ‘unfairly'

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong has given specific details of his plan should the upcoming New Patriotic Party primaries be rigged.

There have been speculations that the maverick politician intends to resign to join Alan Kyeremateng in the Movement for Change but the Politician has dismissed that.



Speaking on Starr Chat monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kennedy Agyapong said he won’t resign from the party if he loses.



“Why should I resign from the party because I have lost an election? I won’t leave.” He said.



“When going into an election it is 50 50. You can win or lose….When there is no fairness I won’t leave.” He added.



Asked by host Bola Ray if he will resign should he be cheated, Kennedy Agyapong said he won’t resign.



“I will rather sit back and watch what will happen”.

Speculations have been rife since Independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen hinted at the possibility of forming a partnership with Kennedy Agyapong in the wake of the upcoming elections.



This is after Kennedy Agyapong also hinted that if he feels cheated in the upcoming November 4, 2023 national delegation elections of the NPP, he will also break away and run as an independent candidate. He has however assured that will not happen.



Making an appearance on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV with Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the former trade minister shared his thoughts on the potential collaboration with Kennedy Agyapong.



“What I can say is that when you listen to the majority of Ghanaians, that is what they are hoping will happen. And if that will be the case, I will oblige. I also think that will help the country” he said. n



Explaining further emphasised the commonalities of their goals. He indicated that both himself and Kennedy Agyapong believe strongly in business as the key to Ghana’s development.